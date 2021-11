November 9 – Meet Sasha!

Sasha is a great girl, she’s just about a year and a half old.

She came to the shelter while pregnant, and her puppy found their forever home.

Now, Sasha wonders when it will be her turn!

If you’re interested in Sasha, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.