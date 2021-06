June 21 – Meet Sally!

Sally is a 2 year-old female and the mother to some kittens we’ve featured, Tzatziki, Tahini and Hollandaise.

Sally was just spayed, and is now ready to find her forever home!

She loves being pet, treats and cat nip!

If you’re interested in Sally, contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.