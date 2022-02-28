February 28 – Meet Sally!

“Saucy” Sally sounds is a very sweet girl who is about 4 to 5 years old.

She first came in with her kittens, and that was a little under a year ago.

Sally’s kittens have all found good homes, and Sally has been the only one left for awhile.

She does do a lot better when she’s the only cat in the house, so that’s something to consider with her.

If you’re interested in Sally, she is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.