February 9 – Meet Sally!

“Saucy Sally” is a spunky girl who is about 2 years old.

She came into the shelter last April with her kittens, who have all since been adopted.

SPEAK was able to learn quite a bit about Sally in her time there, including that she likes to be the center of attention, so she’d do best in a home with no other cats (or a quiet, non-dominate cat). Dogs may be okay, but she hasn’t had too much experience with them.

She is also super playful, and does have a liking for kittens.

If you’re interested in Sally, she is up for adoption at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.