February 17 – Meet Sailor!

Sailor is a Siamese mix, which isn’t very commonly found in shelters.

He’s only about a year old.

He loves attention and being pet, and seems to do well with other cats.

If you’re interested in Sailor, you should get your application in as he’s likely to go fast.

He’s available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.