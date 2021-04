April 12 – Meet Rumor!

Rumor is about 3 years old and is more than ready to go to his forever home!

He was found abandoned outside but now he’s a happy pup who would be good in most homes, but probably wouldn’t be good with kids due to his size.

If you’re interested in learning more about Rumor you can contact the Broome County Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Binghamton Agway.