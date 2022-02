February 21 – Meet Rocky!

Rocky is a very sweet guy who is 5 months old.

Though young, and still very much a kitten, Rocky is already neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations.

He also does very well with other cats, so that shouldn’t be a problem at all.

Like all kittens, Rocky loves toys and has tons of energy!

If you’re interested in him, he is available at the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.