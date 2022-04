April 11 – Meet Riggs!

Riggs is the sweetest boy. He had some injuries earlier in his life but he’s recovered nicely.

Riggs is four years old, and he’s been living at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital since he was 8 weeks old. He’s available for adoption right now for anyone who is interested in him.

You can find him over at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.