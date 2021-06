JUNE 1 – We’re headed to SPEAK Animal Hospital for the month of June!

While SPEAK is an animal hospital, they do have a cat sanctuary where they adopt cats out of.

Today we have 8 month old Riff-Raff.

Riff Raff is super energetic and friendly and should be good in any home.

For more on Riff Raff contact SPEAK Animal Hospital.

