EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – Meet Rex and Bro!

Rex and Bro are brothers who are about 12 years old.

They are a bonded pair so they have to be adopted together.

They still have a lot of love to give and will be a great pair of dogs for anyone.

If you’re interested in Rex and Bro you can contact the Animal Care Sanctuary.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.