JULY 22 – Meet Revy!

Revy is a sweet guy, still quite young at about 8 to 10 months.

He’s full of energy and will need someone who is able to deal with that and give him lots of exercise opportunities!

For how energetic he is, he can also be pretty laid back, too.

The shelter is unsure about cats.

If you’re interested in Revy, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.