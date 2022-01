BINGHAMTON, NY – Meet Ramona!

Ramona is a super, super sweet girl who came to the shelter in rough condition.

She’s been rehabilitated now and is all ready to go home.

Her tongue is permanently out due to some dental work.

If you’re interested in taking Ramona home, all you have to do is contact Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.