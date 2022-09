September 1st– Meet Princess!

Princess is a 4 year-old spayed female.

She is royalty indeed, she loves to sit on a couch or you and just relax and enjoy head scratches.

Princess recently had kittens which have all found their happily ever after. Now it’s Princess’s turn to be carried away in a carriage.

If you’re interested in Princess, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.