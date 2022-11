November 3rd – Meet Princess Peach!

Princess Peach is an 11 year-old spayed female cat.

She is a princess and loves her pets and scratches.

She is a fan of toys especially lasers, so if you one of those she will warm up to you very quickly.

She is looking for a more laid back household where she is the only one.

If you’re interested in Princess Peach, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

