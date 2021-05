May 6 – Meet Precious!

Precious is a very precious 4 year-old gray tabby who has been at the shelter way too long!

She is certainly a cat that will be in your personal space, but that’s only because she has so much love to give!

If you’re interested in learning more about Precious, or possible even adopting her, you certainly can do that by reaching out to Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.