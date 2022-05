MAY 6 – Meet Pistachio!

Pistachio is a 2 year-old female.

She is very friendly and loving and is pretty laid back for a cat her age.

She would make a great pet for pretty much anyone.

So, if you’re interested in Pistachio, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.