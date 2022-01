January 25 – Meet Penny!

Penny is a sweet, shy girl who is about 3 years old.

She loves to play and get up high.

She’d also probably do best in a quieter home.

For more on Penny, you can contact Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had Penny as our Adoptable Pet of the Day – she’s been featured two other times!