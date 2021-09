SEPTEMBER 27 – Meet Penny!

Penny is a sweet and spunky 2 year-old who loves to be up high.

She spends her days climbing and jumping around the cat trees.

She’s been at the shelter for most of her 2 years, first arriving with her mother.

Yet another long-termer who needs a good home!

If you want to get Penny out and give her the life she deserves, make sure to check out Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.