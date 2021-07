JULY 21 – Meet Peanut!

Peanut is a sweet 10 year-old girl who came in as a stray.

She’s a bit overweight, so she’ll need someone who can put her on a strict diet and give her plenty of exercise.

Peanut would do the best in a quieter home.

If you’re interested she’s available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Endicott and Owego Agway.