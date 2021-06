JUNE 7 – Meet Paddy!

Paddy is 3 years old, and named after his St. Patrick’s Day arrival.

He’s one of the shy guys at SPEAK, so he really doesn’t get much visibility, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’ll still do great in a home, so if you’re interested in Paddy, contact SPEAK Animal Hospital.

