October 6 – Meet Paddy!

Well, you’ve already “met” Paddy last June, but he’s still here!

Paddy was named for his Saint Patrick’s Day arrival and is about 4 years old.

If you watch the previous videos of Paddy, you’ll see a super shy cat who spends all day hiding.

Now, however, Paddy is out and about with all the other cats and is ready to finally go home.

If you’re interested in Paddy, contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.