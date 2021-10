October 29 – Meet Orion!

Orion is about 2 years old, he’s a very sweet guy who has been featured before.

Orion is quite shy, but he’s really come out of his shell since the last time we featured him.

He is more than ready to go to his forever home, so, if you’re interested in Orion, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

