JULY 16 – Meet Oreo!

Oreo is a super energetic girl who is only about 5-6 months old.

She’s most likely going to be a medium sized dog, however, she will need someone who can properly handle her amount of energy!

If you’re interested in Oreo, she’s at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.