March 28 – Meet Opie!

Opie is one of the sweetest dogs. He’s only about 3 years old.

He’s very calm and very quiet. He loves to be pet.

Opie does really well with just about everyone, so there really isn’t too much of a concern with him and other dogs or pets.

If you’re interested in Opie, he is available at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.