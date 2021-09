September 23: Meet Nile!

Nile is a sweet and spunky guy who is about a year and a half.

He came to the shelter with his brothers and sisters after they were found as strays.

Nile acting as the father figure and protector to his siblings when they were young.

Now, Nile is waiting to go home!

If you’re interested in this guy, you can contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.