May 26 – Meet Nile!

Nile is about a year old and the only one of his litter left.

Nile and his brothers and sisters were all found by a riverbank and were all named after rivers.

He’s a sweet guy who really just wants to go home!

For more on Nile you can contact Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.