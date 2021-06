June 8 – Meet Ned!

Ned is very shy, and he loves to bury himself inside blankets to hid, which means he doesn’t get seen very often.

He’s 7 years old, and is a fantastic guy once he opens up.

He loves to be held and petted, he just has a hard time feeling comfortable at SPEAK, which means we have to find him a loving, quiet home!

If you think you’d be right for Ned, contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital!

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.