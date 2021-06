JUNE 22 – Today we have a familiar face back!

Ned Flanders is on display once again.

He’s a very sweet orange kitty, about 7 to 8 years old with extra toes.

He was a stray most of his life, and now he’s excited to get into a home of his own.

Ned’s pretty shy, so a quieter home would most likely be best.

If you’re interested in Ned Flanders, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.