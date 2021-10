OCTOBER 25 – Meet Ned!

Ned Flanders has been introduced a few times, but he’s still on the lookout for his forever home.

He is very sweet and a little shy, though he’s really come out of his shell.

He’ll need a quieter home, but would also do well with other cats.

If you’re interested in Ned, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.