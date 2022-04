APRIL 12 – Meet Murphy!

Murphy is 2 to 3 years old cat who absolutely loves attention.

Murphy adores snuggling up to people and tapping their faces with his paws to show affection. He also loves his toys, especially his balls he can chase around.

He was found abandoned and very ill, but is now healthy and happy!

If you’re interested in Murphy, you can adopt him through the rescue Lava’s Lost and Forgotten Felines.