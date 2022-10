October 28th – Meet Muchacho!

Muchacho is an 5 year-old neutered male cat.

Muchacho is a very sweet boy who loves to be pet almost all and anytime.

He has some royal bloodline, king kitty type personality.

He is super easy going and very playful.

If you’re interested in Muchacho, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway