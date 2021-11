November 17 – Meet M&M!

As sweet as her name, M&M is about 2 years old and is guessed to be a pit bull mix.

She was signed over by her owner who could no longer care for her.

M&M seems to like other dogs and plays well with them.

If you’re interested in this sweet girl, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.