December 3 – We’re back with a familiar face – M&M!

This sweet 2 year-old pit mix is the perfect pet.

She’s playful but also very loving, always in your space!

She’d most likely do the best with someone who has a little extra time to give her.

If you’re interested in this very sweet girl, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.