December 9 – Meet Miss Lady!

Miss Lady is a super sweet puppy at the Broome County Humane Society.

She’s only about 2 months old, so while she’s little now, she’s soon going to be very big!

She’s got puppy energy right now, so if you’re willing to take that on, you can adopt Miss Lady at the Broome County Humane Society – she probably won’t last long!

