April 5 – Meet Miriam!

Miriam is a sweet girl who is more than ready to go to her forever home.

She’s a sweet girl who is only about a year old, but she’s been at the shelter since she was a kitten.

She first came in with her brother who has already been adopted.

If you’re interested in Miriam she is available at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.