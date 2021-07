JULY 29 – Meet Minnie!

Minnie is a very sweet and loving girl who is around 4 years old.

She’s very outgoing, and not at all shy.

She is blind in one eye but that doesn’t stop her from doing anything she wants to do.

If you’re interested in Minnie, she is at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.