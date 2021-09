September 2 – Meet Mina!

Meet is a sweet black cat with a little white mark on her chest who is almost 3.

She’s super affectionate and loves to be pet and given attention to.

She’ll be a great partner for anyone who needs a new friend!

If you’re interested in Mina, she is available at Every Dog’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.