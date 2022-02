BINGHAMTON, NY – Meet Mina!

Mina is one of the sweetest cats ever, and she’s super friendly and always looking to be pet.

She’s been at the shelter for awhile and no one quite understands why!

She’s about 3 years old.

So, if you’re interested in getting Mina out of the shelter and into your home, contact Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.