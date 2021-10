October 15 – Meet Mimzy!

Mimzy is a gorgeous, sweet girl who is about 12 years old.

She doesn’t act like it, though! She still loves playing and treats.

She’s been adopted and returned to the shelter a few times, though none of it was her fault.

She’s looking for a good, quiet home.

So, if you’re interested in Mimzy, she is available through the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.