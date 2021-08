August 26: Meet Mew and Buddy!

Mew is a female around 1 year-old, while Buddy is a male about 4 years-old.

They are best friends, but not yet a bonded pair.

They are both looking for great homes, and would be happy to go together, though because they aren’t bonded, they could go apart.

They are up for adoption right now at the Animal Care Sanctuary.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.