October 29th – Meet Messier!

Messier is an 3 year-old neutered male cat.

Messier is a very sweet boy who loves to be pet almost all and anytime.

He is had a broken pelvis and is now fully recovered and moves around like it never happened.

He is super easy going and loves to look out a window and just observe.

If you’re interested in Messier, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.