APRIL 1 – Meet Mercy!

Mercy is one of the many kitties who are up for adoption at Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital. Aside from being a veterinary service, Dickin Memorial houses several down on their luck cats who are in need of good homes.

Mercy is only about a year old and he absolutely loves playing with toys and he’s great with being held.

Mercy was actually an owner surrender, so he’s looking for a nice, stable home in his future.

If you’re interested in Mercy, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

