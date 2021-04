April 23 – McCarty is the happiest senior guy around.

He’s 10 and came to the shelter with a cat named Gail.

McCarty and Gail’s owner died, so they are both looking for another good home (they don’t need to go together).

McCarty is as happy and playful as he can get, and he’ll still bring lots of energy into your life if you decide on him!

Contact the Broome County Humane Society for more on this guy.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego Endicott Agway.