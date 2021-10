October 28 – Meet Maxine and Ruby!

Maxine “Max” and Ruby are 9 week old gray and white female kittens.

They are a little bit on the shier side but seem to open right up when given attention.

They are litter mates but don’t necessarily have to go together.

If you’re interested in either, or both, of these guys, contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.