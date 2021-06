June 3 – Meet Maui!

Maui is about 7 months old.

She loves to be in charge, and is the queen of her cat room!

She should be able to go with most people, however, her bossy attitude is something to keep in mind if you have a resident cat at home.

For more on Maui, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.