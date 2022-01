January 21 – Meet Margaret!

Margaret is a 2 year-old mama cat who is ready to go to her forever home.

Margaret was really shy when she first got to the shelter, but has been really coming out of her shell.

She’d still probably do the best in a quiet home.

Margaret also is a female ginger, which isn’t very common.

So, if you’re interested in Margaret, she’s up for adoption at Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.