January 14 – Meet Malcolm!

Malcom is about 7 years old.

He came to Every Cat’s Dream after his owner passed away and has been trying to find a new home ever since.

He has an adorable little crinkle ear as well as some extra toes!

If you’re interested in this guy, visit Every Cat’s Dream.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Endicott and Owego Agway.