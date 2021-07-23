WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Maddie

JULY 23 – Meet Maddie!

Maddie is a great girl, about 4 years old.

She’s been at the shelter too long and is now in need of a new home.

She has also come a LONG way from when she first got there – she’s now happy and very healthy!

She loves everyone and seems to get along ok with other dogs as well.

If you’re interested in bringing Maddie home, you can check her out at the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

