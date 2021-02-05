WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, Meet Lynn

February 5 – Meet Lynn!
Lynn is about 3 years old.
She’s a little shy at first but tends to open right up.
She’s a Calico, so she’s got that rich, interesting color.
To learn more about Lynn, or possibly adopt her, visit EveryDogsDream.org.
by: NC 34 StaffPosted: / Updated:
February 5 – Meet Lynn!
Lynn is about 3 years old.
She’s a little shy at first but tends to open right up.
She’s a Calico, so she’s got that rich, interesting color.
To learn more about Lynn, or possibly adopt her, visit EveryDogsDream.org.