July 14th – Meet Lyla!

Lyla is a 1 year-old female dog.

She is very shy, but she will get out of her shell immediately once you just open up to her.

She’s easy to get along with.

She’s great with kids, cats and dogs and is looking for her forever home.

So if you’re interested in Lyla, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.